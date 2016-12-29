KARACHI - For the first time in Pakistan’s history, the PSX shares index on third trading day broken all previous records and closed at highest ever level of 47,424.63 points by rallying 504.16 points (1.07%).

HBL and MCB led the index by contributing 85 points to the gain and were up by 1.5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively, brokers said. Fertiliser sector gained on the back of fertiliser off take numbers released by National Fertiliser Development Centre (NFDC) for the month of November, which indicated a MoM increase of 112%/32% for Urea/DAP, respectively.

EFERT (rose 1.89%) and FFBL (1.61%) were major performers of the aforementioned sector.

Investors’ interest was seen in the Cement sector on the back of investor anticipation that there will be a YoY growth in cement dispatch numbers for the month of December, due to be released by APCMA in the coming week. DGKC (up 2.18%) and FCCL (2.23%) were top performers of the aforementioned sector.

E&P sector gained as crude oil prices surged to trade above $54 per barrel level less than a week before major global oil producers begin to scale back production by 1.8 million barrels a day, as per the deal struck in the last OPEC meeting in Vienna.

POL (gain 1.65%) and PPL (1.51%) were major index movers of the aforementioned sector, said analyst Nabeel Haroon.

Power tariff cut in fuel price adjustment also led interest in cements and textiles. SNGP announced EPS of Rs2.21/share which was in line with expectations. Stock declined by 0.7 percent. SNGP was among the volume leaders with 13 million shares traded. Overall, volumes increased by 37 percent to 273 million shares, while value rose by 49 percent to Rs16.4 billion/$157 million.