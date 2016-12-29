ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has approved the draft of the proposed Insurance Bill, 2016 for eliciting public comments for the purpose of stakeholder consultation.

Earlier, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar was briefed by SECP about to the changes required in the insurance regulatory framework. The finance minister had advised to start nation-wide consultation with stakeholders on the proposed insurance regulatory framework.

Accordingly, in October 2016, the SECP held consultative roundtables in the cities of Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore with the insurance sector stakeholders. The proposed reforms were shared with the stakeholders in the form of a comprehensive concept paper. The roundtables were attended by insurance companies, insurance brokers, associations of insurance surveyors, Pakistan Societies of Actuaries and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. The roundtables were very well received, as almost 80 officials of the aforementioned companies/institutions were present and shared their views in respect of the proposed framework both during the roundtables and subsequently in the form of written comments.

The draft Bill aims to provide the conducive regulatory environment to encourage market development, strengthen the regulatory framework to ensure alignment with the ICP of the International Association of Insurance Supervisors (IAIS), address entity specific and systemic risks by phased shift towards Risk Based Supervision (RBS) and Risk Based Capital (RBC) Regime and to address the regulatory gaps in existing law.

The significant reforms suggested include the introduction of dedicated micro-insurers, provisions for regulation of takaful and retakaful, regulation of local and foreign reinsurance business for enhancement of local capacity, regulation of reinsurance brokers, flexibility for introduction of new intermediaries, introduction of concept of web aggregators, insurance repository, require insurers to develop and offer certain insurance products, provision for introduction of industry wide guarantee fund to address systemic risk, requirement of "appointed actuary" and product filing for non-life insurance. This shift to the risk based supervision and risk based capital (RBC) will improve image of the insurance industry of Pakistan internationally.

For eliciting public comments, the draft of the Insurance Bill 2016 has been placed on the official website of the SECP and is accessible at https://www.secp.gov.pk/laws/draft-for-discussion/. Public comments received within a period of thirty days shall be considered before finalising the new insurance law.