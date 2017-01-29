Every year, slaughtering of sacrificial animals brings multibillion dollar business throughout Pakistan. This is a kind of unique activity which directly or indirectly gives benefits of social, religious and economic nature to poor Diasporas of Pakistan. Though this economic activity comes every year but proves ephemeral because there is no empirical evidence about its economic blessings other than religious which are much appreciated. The present project has been designed to empirically record the economic benefits of this activity and to study the related market happenings and dynamics in the year 2016. Thus the markets of Lahore districts were studied drawing sample from six big established markets within and in vicinity of Lahore. The project was conducted through two studies. In study I, the data was collected from suppliers and farmers through questionnaire survey. In study II, the data was collected from customers who visited these six markets through questionnaire survey. The cross-sectional data was collected from 5th September to 12th September 2016. A total of 5012 questionnaires were got filled. The data was analysed through analytical and econometric techniques and results were given in the form of graphs, trend analysis and figures. The results showed that there is a shift among customers that they are preferring large animals i.e. cows based on price hikes of small animals i.e. Bakra and sheep. It was found that income of the customer and weight as well as physical beauty/appearance of animals were the main determining factors towards willingness of customer to purchase sacrificial animals. This year market got higher as Eid days approached. There was an economic activity of around Rs1.1 billion in the Lahore markets/mandies only. The traders played most of the role as compared to the actual animal farmers. It was recommended that there should be a proper mechanism to calculate price of animal i.e. based on weight and scores on physical appearance; and such formula must be enacted nationally to curb undue price hiking on Eid ul Azha. Such measures will ease customers and will bring quality of animal and meat in the market. Ultimately the benefit of such a big economic activity will be equally and fairly distributed to all segments of society of Pakistan every year.

Business Volume: A rough estimate from last year’s livestock activity on this religious ritual indicated an overall business of Rs100 billion ($1 billion approximately). According to Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), an average of 35% households in Pakistan sacrificed around 8 million animals last year. Average price of goat and cow varied from Rs18,000 to Rs25,000 and Rs55,000 to Rs65,000, respectively, in livestock markets of Lahore (The Nation, 2015).

According to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Pakistanis spent about $3.5 billion on Eid-ul-Azha 2016. This includes $2.8 billion worth of livestock and another $700 million on clothes, shoes, jewellery and various services. This amount represents a huge transfer of wealth from urban to rural population (especially farmers) in the country. The commemoration includes sacrifice of cows, goats, lambs and camels on Eid-ul-Azha as well as allied shopping of products and services. This year, the media reports indicated that 4 million goats, 2.7 million cows, 800,000 lambs and 30,000 camels were slaughtered in Pakistan on this occasion (Haq, 2016). Using a conservative average price of Rs60,000 per cow, Rs20,000 per goat or lamb and Rs80,000 per camel, the total cost of animals adds up to $2.8 billion. Various services offered by, transporters, butchers and slaughter houses are in addition to this amount which was part of this money circulation. Furthermore, transporting the animals from the markets to the houses cost altogether $47 million to people whereas food for the animals collectively cost $35 million.

Objectives of Project: The focus of this study was to measure the magnitude of economic activity generated due to sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in vicinity of Lahore. The study being undertaken will be focusing on following specific objectives with regards to Lahore market such as: to measure the total economic activity generated on Eid ul Azha and its impact on overall economy of the country, to identify the consumer preferences and its dynamics and to study the changing trends in the market while Eid approaches.

Research Methodology: At the eve of Eid ul Azha, depending on the demand of sacrificial animals and to facilitate the big population of Lahore, some markets are established in various parts of Lahore. Thus to get a representative sample for this study, the data was collected from respondents from following livestock markets/mandies of Lahore at occasion of Eid ul Azha from September 5 to 12, 2016. The markets from where data was collected included Sagian Bridge, Shahpur Kanjraan, Shahdara, DHA Phase V, Johar Town and Ferozepur Road. The research project was divided into two studies i.e. study I and study II.

The writer is chairman of Department of Economics and Business Management, UVAS Business School.