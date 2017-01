The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will receive Rs15 billion as part of a loan agreement for construction of highways in the province, Press Information Department said in a statement.

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Pakhtunkhwa government.

An official who read the agreement said the amount will be spent on the repair and extension of 500-kilometere long highways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.