LAHORE - Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has said that collaboration between Judiciary and private sector could be a game changer.

He said that stay culture should be discouraged as it is hitting the economy hard. Nobody else could understand the value of time and money better than the business community therefore business disputes should be resolved instead of wasting time, he added.

He was speaking here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Saturday. LCCI President Abdul Basit also spoke on the occasion and threw light on the LCCI efforts for the promotion of trade and economic activities.

The chief justice said, “We have to find out new ways for dispute resolution to save precious time and money. He said that concept of mediation is being promoted rapidly and the LCCI has taken an important initiative through establishing Mediation Center. He invited the LCCI to form a focal committee that should be integrated with the system of Lahore High Court through information technology.

He informed the LCCI members that for the first time in history, an Alternate Dispute Resolution Center is being established in the District Court in collaboration with the World Bank that would be inaugurated soon. He said that Punjab Judicial Academy is ready to extend cooperation to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for conducting courses regarding mediation.

He said that courts are already bearing the burden of criminal cases, therefore, contractual issues should be resolved through mediation. “Concept of neutral evaluation and pre-litigation assessment is gaining grounds throughout the world. It would be better if businessmen first come to the LCCI Mediation Center for pre-litigation assessment”, Justice Mansoor added.

The LCCI president said that no country could achieve the goal of economic development without rule of law. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry established the Mediation Center for out-of-court settlements of the business disputes. He thanked the chief justice for patronising the LCCI Mediation Center saying that support of Judiciary would make this Center more effective. He said that legal powers would help LCCI Mediation Center to resolve the business disputes at early stages that would certainly reduce the burden of courts.

LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that the Lahore Chamber of commerce & Industry is not only putting in its best efforts for trust building between the government and the private sector but is also supplementing the government’s efforts aimed at economic revival of the country. He said that collaboration between Judiciary and the private sector would go a long way.