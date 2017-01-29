GIFT University hosts 6th convocation

LAHORE (PR): GIFT University witnessed a landmark celebration on the occasion of its 6th convocation at the main campus on Saturday, 28 January 2017. It was to commemorate the academic accomplishments of the students by awarding them with medals, degrees and certificates.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana nominated GIFT University Rector Prof Dr Qaiser Shehryar Durrani to preside over the ceremony, while Prof Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, graced the event as guest of honour. GIFT University Chairman Muhammad Anwar Dar was also present on the occasion.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairperson Prof Dr Nizamuddin emphasized on the importance of higher education in Pakistan and urged the private sector to further support the rich potential of human resource in this region. He also said that PHEC was striving hard to award scholarships in collaboration with international universities for PhD students. He acknowledged the vital role of GIFT University was playing in developing the region. Addressing the occasion, GIFT University Chairman Muhammad Anwar Dar congratulated the students and their parents and wished them a prosperous future ahead. He said that this degree is only the first milestone of a very long learning roadmap that lies ahead of them. He also said that students had strived very hard to acquire knowledge and skills.

Earlier in his inaugural address, GIFT University Rector Prof Dr Qaiser Shehryar Durrani said the university was committed to spur the nation’s economic growth and development by converting knowledge into practical experience. He congratulated the graduates and advised them to always act in a dignified and ethical way, upholding the Islamic principles of honesty, justice and fair play.

GIFT alumni also addressed the graduating students, shared their experiences with them and wished them good luck for the future. After the formal ceremony students celebrated their success on campus with enthusiasm and fun filled activities.

The ceremony was marked with deep appreciation from teachers, parents, friends, high motivation by the rector and best wishes for the future. The number of GIFT University alumni after this convocation has reached 2700+.

STEP starts entry test classes from today

LAHORE (PR): STEP, a new programme launched by the Punjab Group of Colleges, is starting its Entry Test Preparation Classes from January 29, 2017. It will be a Sunday Session Only Programme. Registration has already started and students are coming in large numbers for getting themselves registered. Students quote the core reason behind their interest in STEP Programme launched by Punjab Group of Colleges is exceptional results attained by Punjab College students in ECAT and MCAT results in 2016. It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab College student Umar Maqbool notched 1st position in MCAT Results 2016 setting a record of securing maximum marks in MCAT results so far. Similarly, Ahsan Abdullah got 1st position in ECAT results 2016.

Step Programme has been launched in 13 cities of Punjab that include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Phalia, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Okara, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

Pakistan Society of Haematology hosts workshop

LAHORE (PR): A medial workshop is being held at Fatima Memorial Hospital. It was organised by Pakistan Society of Haematology under the chairmanship of Prof Dr Nasar Ahmed (president of PSH) and Prof Dr Rakhshanda Rehman (dean of FMH). The workshop was aimed at addressing serious issues of blood related diseases and bone marrow. The workshop will be followed by an international conference/symposium (HAEMCON 2017) from 16 to 18 Feb at Avari Hotel Lahore. It will be attended by many international speakers and senior doctors.