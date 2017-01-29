LAHORE - Federal Commerce Minister Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan inaugurated the international leather show here at Lahore Expo Centre on Saturday.

The minister also took a round of all the stalls set up by local and foreign companies belonging to leather sector. He congratulated and appreciated the organisers for holding successful event of ‘International Leather Show and Conference’ and said it would definitely help improve Pakistan economy and exports.

Earlier, addressing an International Leather Exhibition, the minister assured that the government would resolve the problems being faced by the leather industry, adding that the leather exhibition would help improve Pakistan image abroad and the industry has to look at tremendous potential and possibilities existed in the trade and industrial sector for economic good of Pakistan.

He hoped that 2017-18 would prove to be years of export after incentives, as the current fiscal year has been marked as year of marketing Pakistani products in global market. He said that the government was seriously working on creating a marketing campaign for Pakistan as a brand to be launched at international level soon. He said that Pakistan was being reconnected towards the world. He said the country has achieved economic stability as a result of measures taken by the present govt during the last three years.

Pakistan Tanners Association Chairman Anjum Zafar presented the welcome address, while top office-bearers of Pakistan Footwear Association, Pakistan Gloves Manufacturing and Export Association, Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturing and Export Association, organiser of the Leather Show and Conference, were prominent among other local and foreign businessmen participated in the conference.

PTA Regional Chairman Azam Malik, while talking to The Nation, appreciated the commerce minister for announcing trade enhancement initiatives of Rs180 billion. He said that with the implementation of the trade enhancement initiatives, industry’s cost of doing business will come down to a reasonable level.

He said the government has extended maximum incentives to the exporters keeping in viewing fiscal situation of the country. Now, it is the responsibility of the exporters to give positive growth in exports as it will help reduce unemployment in the country, besides under-capacity mills will be revived, translating into real growth, he added.

Malik hoped that with this package of different stimuli would further fuel exports to the EU which have already increased by 37 percent. He, however, said the package will not meet the target unless exporters’ outstanding refunds are cleared without any delay.

He said that leather exporters have not received their rebates since July last year and their major portion of working capital is stuck up with the Customs Department. He strongly urged the government to remove duty on import of raw material of the leather industry.