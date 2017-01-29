Official sources confirm that the Government has been working on developing a policy framework to develop effective e-commerce and digital trade system in the country.

Different groups are working on the given policy to come up with the solutions to the issues and their final reports are expected by the middle of next month.

One of the key aspects of the policy framework is enactment of national law on consumer protection, specifying rights obligations, liabilities and penalties for both sellers and consumers.

The sources said e-Commerce in Pakistan is currently at an initial but evolving stage. The past few years have seen a rising trend of domestic online shopping owing to the availability of required infrastructure for e-Commerce in the country.