Govt asked to consult traders to identify parking plazas location

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The business community has welcomed the Punjab government plan to build 13 new parking plazas in the provincial metropolis for the provision of safe, secure and quality parking facilities to the traders and general public. They urged the authorities to take the businessmen on board to identify the locations and areas for parking plazas while their construction should be completed within a year. Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said the parking plazas will not only ease the flow of traffic, but also facilitate the traders in loading and unloading raw materials and related stuff of business community in busy commercial areas and markets. He said that traders have been facing severe parking problems in the various markets of Lahore, especially business community of congested commercial areas are worried over the hurdles faced by the customers during their movement in these areas.

Transportation of goods is done in hours instead of minutes as they get stuck due to traffic jams.

He appreciated the leadership including Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N President Pervaiz Malik, adviser to CM Khawaja Ahmed Hassan and other officials for taking the timely decision.

Appreciating the Punjab CM, the PIAF chairman said that Punjab Safe City Project is also laudable initiative of the Punjab government to ensure security of the traders and general masses. He said that the PIAF will provide maximum help to the Punjab government in the larger interests of the economy. He said that Lahore has attained the status of international business destination therefore it should look like the global capital.

SECP-ICMAP organise seminar to encourage corporatisation

ISLAMABAD (APP): As a part of its drive to encourage corporatisation, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) arranged a seminar at ICMAP, Islamabad campus. The seminar, organised in collaboration with the Technical Support and Practice Development Committee of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), was attended by ICMAP members, students and general public. According to an SECP statement, comprehensive presentations were delivered by SECP officials on the online and offline company incorporation process. The participants were also briefed about recent facilitative initiatives taken by the Commission including Swift Incorporation Scheme, establishment of designated facilitations desks at the SECP Company Registration Offices and opening of Company Registration offices on Saturdays to assist entrepreneurs in registering a company in an efficient and cost effective manner.

In November, 2016, SECP launched a new scheme for company registration in minimum time without additional fees. Under this scheme, documents filed in forenoon will be registered in the afternoon of the same day and documents filed in the afternoon will be disposed of on forenoon of the very next day.

Rs1.84 billion utilised in 917

development schemes

SARGODHA (APP): Sargodha DC Liaqat Ali Chatha has stressed the concerned officials to expedite work at all ongoing development projects and said no compromise on quality of construction will be tolerated. Chairing a meeting here on Saturday, to review the ongoing work at development schemes, he said that merit would be ensured. The meeting was informed that total Rs3.25b were allocated for the 917 development schemes out of which Rs1.84b had been spent so far while Rs2.88b funds were released till December 31, 2016. Under annual district development programme, Rs240.47m funds were released and Rs90.48m were utilised while under Pak Millennium Development Goals (PAK-MDGs) and Public Sectors Development Projects (PSDP) an amount of Rs50.77m were spent on 11 development schemes, the meeting was told. It was also informed that under the PMSDG programme, Rs830.57m were estimated for 573 development schemes in district Sargodha while Rs450.23 had been allocated for the 422 schemes for provision of electricity.

SPI-based inflation up by 0.16pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The weekly inflation for the week ended on January 26 for the combined income group increased by 0.16 percent as compared to the previous week. According to the data released by PBS here, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the above mentioned group was recorded at 218.84 points against 218.48 points last week. As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed increase of 0.81 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007 2008=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined. Meanwhile, the SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 witnessed nominal increase of by 0.08 percent as it went up from 209.00 points in the previous week to 209.17 points in the week under review. As compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to 12,000, Rs12,001 to 18,000, Rs18,001 to 35,000 and above Rs35,000 also increased by 0.11 percent, 0.14 percent, 0.17 percent and 0.20 percent respectively.