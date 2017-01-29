ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) will organise one day seminar on "Practical Implications of Islamic Banking, Finance and Investment" here at International Islamic University Old Campus on Sunday. Institute of Policy Studies Chairman Professor Khursheed Ahmad will be the chief guest on the occasion. PIMA Islamabad President Dr Saeedullah Shah, PIMA Islamabad Secretary Dr Fauzan Abdullah and Programme Coordinator Dr Ameer Nazir will also attend the seminar.