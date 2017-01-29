ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar has said that the sustainability profile of public debt had improved significantly during the tenure of present government.

He said, “That fact had been acknowledged by international credit rating agencies in the form of credit rating upgrades for Pakistan.” Chairing a meeting on debt management here, Dar appreciated the efforts of the Debt Policy Coordination Office and urged further improvement in debt management through adoption of the best international practices and standards.

He advised Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division and the State Bank of Pakistan to ensure close coordination among each other in order to achieve further efficiencies in debt management.

Earlier, the Debt director general gave a detailed briefing to the minister on debt management. He apprised the minister of the reforms that have been undertaken in the Debt Policy Coordination Office during the past three years. He said adoption of the latest technology and methods had led to more efficiency and transparency in debt management. The meeting was attended by senior officials of Economic Affairs Division, Finance Division and the State Bank of Pakistan.