LAHORE - The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), in pursuit of its corporate social responsibility, has been imparting quality education to the children of its employees and that of general public through WAPDA Cadet College.

This was stated by WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain while addressing a ceremony at WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela, held in connection with Annual Parents’ Day of the college.

Highlighting the importance of education for progress and prosperity of the country, the WAPDA chairman said that the attainment of quality education is indispensable.

He emphasized that science, technology and research are drivers for progress in today’s competing world but character building and grooming are even of vital importance for nation’s building.

Terming Water and Power Development Authority Cadet College yet another contribution by WAPDA in providing quality education in its nation building endeavour, he directed the administration to make WAPDA Cadet College a premier seat of learning through added input in the academics. He appreciated the Board of Governors and faculty for their efforts in bringing the college to the present state of development in a short span of time.

He said that Water and Power Development Authority has been providing the basic amenities, education in particular, to its employees, as it accords priority to their well being. In addition to establishing a Cadet College, WAPDA has developed an integrated system of education in the length and breadth of the country over the years.

The Water and Power Development Authority education set-up comprises of a Degree College, a Higher Secondary School, 13 High Schools, a Middle School and 2 Primary Schools, he added.

Earlier, during his visit to the under-construction 1,410MW Tarbela 4th Extension Hydropower Project, the WAPDA chairman reviewed the progress on the project.

He directed the project management to take all possible measures to meet the deadline for completion of the project to cope with electricity requirements in line with the federal government’s resolve. He witnessed the construction work on intake structure during the visit.