KARACHI - Senate Standing Committee on Textile Industry, in its meeting here on Friday, showed serious concerns over non-execution of Pakistan Textile City Limited and Garments City launched in 2004 under Trade Policy of 2003-04, and Plastic Company near Port Qasim.

The committee chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz formed two sub-committees to hold detailed inquiries and suggest the way-forward for these projects. The sub-committee, headed by Senator Hari Ram, will look into matters of PTCL and Garments City. The sub-committee, led by Senator Khushbakhat Shujaat, would hold inquiry into Plastic Products Company which had been non-functional for last some years. Billions of rupees were reported to be spent on these projects but there was no visible progress so far; rather the stakeholders were on back foot raising fears for winding up of these much talked about projects, the committee noted.

Other Senators attending the meeting were Nihal Hashmi and Mir Nematullah Zehri, Khushbakht Shujaat, Saleem Mandviwala and Hari Ram. The committee members decided to pursue the issues relating to the above projects and reach to the meaningful end in the interest of the nation and the country.