Dawlance unveils new refrigerators, ACs

KARACHI (PR): Dawlance, Pakistan’s No.1 home appliances brand, has unveiled its LVS Plus refrigerators and proActive inverter air conditioners series, which aim to cut down on energy usage. In recent times, Dawlance has prioritized provision of relief to consumers battling rising energy costs, especially during sweltering summers by introducing home appliances, which conserve energy, reduce electricity bills and work on low and fluctuating voltages.

In case of the proActive inverter air conditioners series, the electricity cost-savings can accumulate to Rs 26,000 per annum, while the LVS Plus refrigerators can reduce electricity bills by 23% and give superior performance on low voltages.

Dawlance’s Head of Marketing, Hasan Jamil, explaining the brand’s intent behind the launch of the two products, said, “The frequent power breakdowns have burdened Pakistan’s economy while rising costs are a cause of concern in every household. Being a responsible Pakistani brand, we wanted to be part of the solution. Hence, the creative spark for our LVS Plus refrigerators and proActive inverter air conditioners series stemmed from the desire to lower costs for consumers, and to serve the community by conserving energy while inspiring others to do the same.”

“Our products feature modern designs, while simultaneously being equipped with impressive technical features. Both the air conditioner and refrigerator series feature unique designs, capable of sustaining low voltages down to 155 volts and 135 volts respectively. Therefore, these unique products do not need a stabilizer to protect themselves from voltage fluctuations and can also run on generators.”

Allied Bank, WASA Hyderabad ink MoU

LAHORE (PR): The ceremony for signing MoU between Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad & Allied Bank Ltd was held recently for online collection of water & sanitation charges from Hyderabad region’s 125,000 consumers. The ceremony was attended by Allied Bank’s Chief CRBG South Asif Bashir and Chief Digital Banking Group Sohail Aziz Awan along with regional heads Ziya Sheikh and Salman Akhtar. Masood A Jumani, DG HAD, & Mohsin A Jaffery, Director Finance, attended the signing ceremony from WASA’s side.

The bank assured WASA of the best online collection service of water & sanitation charges with the provision of real time online receipts. The possibility of a wide ranging cooperation, especially pre-paid cards to collect revenue/bills was also discussed.

Telenor crowned most socially devoted brand

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s top telecom and digital services provider, Telenor Pakistan has been ranked again as the ‘Most Socially Devoted Brand’ by Socialbakers.com in its “Social Marketing Report Pakistan June 2017”.

SocialBakers monitored a large number of businesses operating in Pakistan and around the world, including telecom services providers, to determinethe rate and time of responses to queries posted by users via Facebookpages of the businesses during June 2017. According to the data released by Socialbakers.com,Telenor Pakistan led its competitors with 100 percent response rate to thousands of user questions posted to its official page.

Being a leading digital company in the country, Telenor Pakistan has an active presence in the social media sphere,where it interacts directly with its users to gettheir feedback and resolve queries regarding its products and services.

CMO Telenor Pakistan Bilal Kazmi said: “It is reassuring to be ranked again as the most socially devoted brand; it endorsesour claim to be customer-centric in both our approach and business policy. We are embracing a comprehensive transformation from a telecom provider to a digital services provider and as the flag bearer of digital revolution in the country, these milestones strengthen our resolve.”

Telenor Pakistan’s youth centric brand djuicehas also been ranked the most socially devoted telecom brand in 2012 and 2014 by SocialBakers.

Finca launches digital wallet

KARACHI (PR): FINCA Microfinance Bank, one of the fastest growing microfinance banks in Pakistan, in partnership with Finja, internationally funded FinTech startup, Friday announced the movement to make digital commerce and payments free in Pakistan. SimSim, a mobile payment platform, was introduced at its launch event held in Karachi. The event was attended by major industry stakeholders, government officials, artists, tech enthusiasts and media personnel.

Finja, the Fintech partner, developed the technology to enable anyone with a valid CNIC to open a remote zero account in less than one minute through their smartphones. As a consequence, FINCA will broaden its outreach to multiple consumer segments including the financially excluded and underserved customer segments.

SimSim will give people access to frictionless payment options directed towards a diverse pool of merchants. It intends to act as a catalyst for financial inclusion and shall spur digital payments by making even the smallest ‘payment event’ free i.e. as low as one rupee. This open API platform allows any online business to integrate and become a part of the SimSim ecosystem.

Moreover, in the near future, individuals will also be able to seek credit and buy insurance through the SimSim platform.

SimSim is also connected to other banks in Pakistan though 1-Link for instant money transfers. It is available for both Android and iOS smartphones.

Huawei Consumer Business

Group announces H1 results

LAHORE (PR): Huawei Consumer Business Group has announced its 2017 first half year financial results: sales revenue for the first six months of 2017 increased by 36.2% year-on-year to CNY105.4 billion. Smartphone shipments also rose to 73.01 million, a year-on-year increase of 20.6%.

Richard Yu, chief executive officer of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, said, “Our Consumer Business Group continued to deliver extraordinary growth, beating the industry average and penetrating high-end markets around the globe. This ongoing growth is testament to the strength of the Huawei brand and the momentum we’ve built through delivering premium, market-redefining devices that resonate with today’s discerning consumers.”

In Q1 2017, Huawei’s market share rose to 9.8 percent of the global smartphone market, according to industry analysts IDC. This growth was driven by a significant increase in sales of mid-range and high-end smartphones in key geographies. In Greater China, Huawei laid claim to 22.1% of the market where shipments increased by 24percent year-over-year. Huawei also saw rapid growth in smartphone shipment across Europe, reporting 18percent year-over-year growth with particularly robust performance in Central and Eastern andNordic Europe. The Huawei Consumer Business Group also experienced major breakthroughs in Asia-Pacific markets including Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and South Korea. Russia also grew strongly. Meanwhile, according to the research of GfK and Sino, Huawei’s Honor brand consecutively topped both the Internet smartphone sales volume and sales revenue in China from January to May, 2017.

This year on year growth was reflected in Huawei’s rise as a globally recognized premium brand. In 2017, Huawei was named number 49 on BrandZ’s Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands, number 88 in Forbes World’s Most Valuable Brands and number 40 on the Brand Finance Global 500 Most Valuable Brands lists.

IBP congratulation

KARACHI (PR): The Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP) has congratulated the successful candidates who secured the highest aggregate marks, stage-wise, in the 1st attempt of Junior Associateship of IBP (JAIBP) examination. JAIBP is the first level of the IBP Superior Qualification (ISQ).