PESHAWAR - The business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have sought the level playing field and equal incentives in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, and called to formulate a solid strategy to protect indigenous industry.

They expressed their concerns during a consultative meeting titled “CPEC Challenges and Opportunities” jointly organised by the Board of Investment (BoI) and Ministry of Planning and Development in collaboration with the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) at the chamber house here on Friday.

Jiang Han, Deputy Consul General of Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, was the chief guest on the occasion. Whereas, notable speakers included BoI Director General Riffat Pervez, Ministry of Planning and Development Deputy Director Media Shaukat Khattak, representative of think-tank, Ahsan, KP-EZDMC chief strategic Hassan Ansari, SCCI President Mohammad Afzal and other office bearers.

Zahid Shinwari, ex-president of SCCI, said the industry and the people are still in the dark regarding the terms of the deal signed almost two years back. He said they neither consult nor share plan before the execution of the development projects under the CPEC, which had generated a number of apprehensions and doubtfulness about the multi-billion dollars project.

“We demand a level playing field and equal incentives, besides protection of local industries, Shinwari said. He said the export of local manufacturing products have already plunged to optimal level, adding that it would further down with advent of Chinese investors due to lack of competitiveness mechanism in the country.

The former president said the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTA) with other countries affected the local industries, while the market will rapidly flood with Chinese products as Pakistan has not prepared any policy and grounds to protect the local industries, he noted.

“Is any policy existing to facilitate the existing industrial units and Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor,” SCCI Vice President Babar Hamayun questioned. He stressed the need of sorting solution of negative impacts of CPEC and suggested to constitute a committee to put forward business community reservations to federal government on the CPEC.

Malik Awan Ishaq said that the China government offered zero percent loans to companies, but local industries are paying about 8 to 9 percent mark-up on loans. “Whether we can compete with Chinese companies in the present circumstances,” he asked. Therefore, the industrialists have asked the federal government to take practical measures for protection of local industries, instead of assurance through verbal statements, he said.

Earlier, addressing the participants, Chinese Diplomat Jiang Han said that the CPEC will further boost economic and trade relations between Pakistan and China. He informed that about 18-20 projects have been successfully executed which would bring economic property and development in Pakistan.

The diplomat said that the Pakistan is important destination for Chinese investments. He asked the Pakistani investors to take full benefits from the CPEC. He expressed the hope that the CPEC will grow local economy and create maximum job opportunities for the people of Pakistan. He also mentioned the CPEC has widely expanded by inclusion of more projects during last Joint Corporation Meeting on CPEC in Beijing, China.

In his multi-media presentation, BoI Director General Riffat Pervez said that the industries cannot be flourished with electricity and infrastructure development, which are the key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. He informed that 46 potential sites have been identified for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) alongside CPEC in consultation with provincial governments, including AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Fata.

Furthermore, he informed that Board of Investment had so far notified seven SEZs across the country including three each in Sindh, Punjab, and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that nine sites have been prioritised during last JCC meeting in Beijing.

Under the relocation policy, the official said the both new and existing industrial estates would have avail up-gradation to SEZ status. He commented that the Foreign Direct Investment in Pakistan would further boost by 30 percent with execution of CPEC related projects in coming days. He said that China’s upgrading to higher industries will leave a huge space for Pakistan.

Regarding the research-based outcome, Pervez said that CPEC is dynamic project which portfolio reached at $59 billion from initial estimated $43 billion. He stressed that private sector interest and ownership would lead to the success of CPEC projects.

KPEZDMC Chief Strategic Hassan Ansari, through his multi-media presentation, briefed the participation about the number of projects KP is getting under the CPEC. He said the company had planned to develop more than 18 economic zones across the province, which would later be upgraded to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) status. He informed that KP government had so far signed deals with the China government for development of five economic zones under CPEC.

On the occasion, P&D Deputy Director Media Shaukat Khattak also gave a factual position of CPEC through his multi-media presentation and said that Ministry of Planning and Development is holding awareness and consultative meetings with members of business community and other relevant stakeholders to hear their grievances on the CPEC.

He said the Pakistan-China relations have now converting to Geo-politics to Geo-Economic with the advent of CPEC. He said the CPEC is lifeline for the Pakistan, which would bring economic prosperity and development in the country. Earlier, SCCI President Mohammad Afzal also spoke on the occasion.

OUR STAFF REPORTER