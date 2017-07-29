LAHORE - The strategically important Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) is fast heading towards its completion and is scheduled to start electricity generation with commissioning of its first generating unit by February 2018.

NJHP Board of Management (BoM) briefed Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain during a meeting held on Friday. BoM Chairman Peter Mason and the members including Rusten, Chirst, Project Manager Geoff attended the meeting. Wapda Member (Power) Badrul Munir Murtiza, Adviser (Projects) Nasir Hanif, NJHP CEO Brig (R) Muhammad Zareen, NJHP Project Director and others were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Wapda chairman expressed satisfaction over the progress on the project, adding that despite the delay of years and cost overrun, the project will finally see the light of the day because of some extraordinary commitment and display of professional excellence by Wapda and NJHP team members.

He directed the project management that the pace of work be continued with the same zeal to complete the project in accordance with the timelines.

Earlier, the meeting was briefed that filling of water in NJHP reservoir will start in October, water way system (tunnels diverting water from dam to power house) is scheduled to be completed by end of December 2017, pressurising the water way system will start in January 2018, while wet testing/commissioning of the power generating units to commence in February 2018.

It is worth mentioning that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project comprises four generating units with cumulative generation capacity of 969 MW.

The first unit will start electricity generation by February 2018, the second unit in mid March, whereas the third and the fourth units will be completed in April 2018. On its completion, the project will contribute about five billion units of electricity to the national grid every year. Annual revenue of the project is estimated to be Rs45 billion.