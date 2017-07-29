Cotton yarn worth $1.243 billion exported in FY17

ISLAMABAD (APP): Cotton yarn worth $1.243 billion exported during last financial year as compared the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-June, 2016-17, about 455,345 metric tons of cotton yarn worth $1.243 billion exported as compared the exports of 423,624 metric tons valuing $1.264 billion of same period last year. According to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, cotton yarn exports from the country during the period under review decreased by 1.69 percent as against the exports of last year. During previous financial year, the country earned $12.565 million by exporting the yarn other then cotton as against the earnings of $32.751 million of same period last year. About 8,769 metric tons of yarn, other than cotton, exported in 12 months of previous year as compared the exports of 12,565 metric tons. Meanwhile, the country earned $42.825 million by exporting 24,976 metric tons of raw cotton as against the 49,315 metric tons valuing $76.631 million of same period last year.

PPIB has attracted $9.4b foreign investment so far

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) has attracted around $ 9.4 billion investment so far. Official sources told APP, the PPIB had successfully managed to induct 31 independent private power projects (IPPs) of about 9071 MW worth $9.4 billion investment. They said PPIB is a "One Window" facilitator to the private investors in the field of power generation on behalf of the government. They said the PPIB attracted leading international/local investors and lenders to the Pakistan's power sector and currently IPPs are around 50 percent of the country's total installed generation capacity. New Bong Hydropower Project (84 MW), the first hydro IPP in the country has already commissioned while financing agreements for 870 MW Suki Kinari has also signed with the lenders. Similarly, Sahiwal power project has recently been commissioned and was supplying electricity to the national grid station.

Construction activities on 1320 MW PQEPCL and 660 MW Engro Powergen Thar Limited has also started.

CDNS sets target of Rs220b for FY18

ISLAMABAD (APP): Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has set the net target of Rs220 billion for the current financial year. CDNS has achieved the revised target of Rs230 billion set for the financial year 2016-17 by June 30, this year, a senior official of CDNS told APP here on Friday. He said that CDNS would reviews the profit rates for various saving certificates by August 2017. The official said the CDNS had notified similar profit rates for different saving certificates to benefit its investors especially the widows and pensioners, which had been unchanged from June 1, 2017. "The consistency in previous rates was made in the backdrop of current market scenario and in accordance with the government's policy to provide market based competitive rate of return to the investors of National Savings", he said. He said as per notification issued by the federal government, the rates for Defence Savings Certificate, Special Saving Certificate and Account, Regular Income Certificate and Savings Accounts had been revised upward at an average of 7.54 percent, 6.03 percent, 6.54 percent and 3.95 percent, respectively.

TDAP to assist repairing of PKTI building

LAHORE (APP): The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will extend full support to Pakistan Knitwear Training Institute (PKTI) in its efforts to repair its dilapidated building. TDAP Director General Riaz Ahmad stated these remarks during a meeting with Pakistan Knitwear Training (PKTI) Institute Vice Principal Tayyab Mir and Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association (PHMA) Secretary General Muhammad Ayub. The DG also promised to help the Pakistan Knitwear Training Institute (PKTI) in construction of new rooms. Earlier, the vice principal apprised the DG about the project history and achievements of Pakistan Knitwear Training Institute (PKTI) for preparing technical manpower for the country. He informed the DG that Pakistan Knitwear Training Institute (PKTI) was also working for empowerment of women through providing them technical training. He also apprised the TDAP DG about the problems and issues being faced by the PKTI. TDAP Director Muhammad Irfan and Deputy Director Muhammad Umar Ashraf were also present during the meeting.