ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday recommended the government to reduce the prices of Motor Gasoline (Petrol) and High Speed Diesel (HSD) by Rs3.67 and Rs5.07 per litre respectively for the month of August.

However, Ogra has suggested increasing Kerosene price by Rs13 per litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs10.01 per litre, it is learnt reliably here on Friday. As per a working paper moved to the ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Finance, Ogra has proposed to reduce Petrol by 5.1 percent or Rs3.67 per litre and High Speed Diesel prices by 6.3 percent or Rs5.07 per litre. The Ogra’s summary also recommended an increase of 29.5 percent or Rs13 per litre in the price of Superior Kerosene oil and 22.8 percent or Rs10.01 per litre increase in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO).

In case the government approves the Ogra determination about the increase and decrease in prices of various petroleum products, petrol price will go down to Rs67.63 per liter from the current Rs71.30 and diesel to Rs74.83 from current Rs79.90 per litre. The prices of Kerosene Oil after an increase of Rs13 will go up to Rs57 per litre from the existing Rs44 per litre and the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO) will go up with an increase of Rs10.01 per litre to Rs54.01 from existing Rs44 per litre.

It is pertinent to mention here that for July, Ogra had proposed to reduce petrol by 4.53 percent or Rs3.30 per litre and High Speed Diesel prices by 3.32 percent or Rs2.70 per litre. The Ogra’s summary also recommended an increase of 25 percent or Rs11 per litre in the price of Kerosene oil and 16 percent or Rs7 per litre increase in the price of Light Diesel Oil (LDO).

However, rejecting the Ogra’s recommendation, the government had only made a decrease of Rs1.5 per litre each in the prices of Petrol and Diesel. The government had claimed that they have absorbed the considerable impact of prices increase since April 2016 and has suffered losses in revenue in the last financial year.

Instead of passing on the entire benefit of the falling international oil prices, the government has partially decreased the prices of Petrol and Diesel during the recent months. On the other hand, GST on Petrol and High Speed Diesel was increased from 15.5 percent to 20.5 percent and 29.5 percent to 33.5 percent, respectively, during the May, June and July.

Currently, the government is collecting 33.5 percent GST on High Speed Diesel and 20.5 percent GST on Motor Spirit excluding High Octane Blended Component (HOBC) while there is zero GST on Kerosene and LDO. The government will announce its decision regarding the Ogra’s recommendation on Monday.

