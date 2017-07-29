LAHORE - Rejecting any apprehension of negative or positive impact on economy, the business community has welcomed the Supreme Court’s final verdict to disqualify the Pakistan elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama case, observing the decision will give political and economic stability to the country.

FPCCI Regional Chairman Manzoor Malik stated that the Supreme Court’s decision has ended the atmosphere of uncertainty, which will promote business and industrial activities in the country, as the rule of law has been prevailed by this verdict against the sitting prime minister. He said that the apex court’s decision had ended an environment of uncertainty and doubts in the country, which was a good omen for democracy, security and economy of Pakistan. He said that there should be no justification for a hue and cry after decision of the apex court and asked political parties to accept this decision and work together for progress and economic stability of the country.

Former finance minister Dr Salman Shah appreciated the Supreme Court’s verdict and said the apex court ruling would have a long-term and positive effect. It would establish the rule of law, control corruption and create an atmosphere of merit and justice, which in the long run would pave the way for foreign investment in the country. He said the stock exchange has registered increase with this important decision. The decision showed that nobody was above the law and all decisions were being made strictly on merit and evidence on record.

Former chairman of PAAPAM and APBF and general secretary of Pakistan Freedom Movement, Nabeel Hashmi, said that the verdict is good for business and economic growth. After the Supreme Court’s ruling, the NAB will have to work properly and under the supervision of the court. He said that the decision will help control corruption, particularly kickbacks, in development projects. Hashmi said that merit would prevail, which ultimately would encourage business and economic growth.

He said the cost of doing business in the country was very high, making the industry uncompetitive in the global market as compared to other regional markets. He said PM’s disqualification is irrelevant as the government performance before this case or even after is not better, and seems not to improve.

Explaining the reasons for a decline in exports, he said that high exchange rate, wrong tax structure and non-payment of GST refunds by the government were the main hurdles in export improvement. This needs to be enhanced irrespective of Supreme Court’s decision. He condemned the economic managers boasting for their fake economic achievements.

Saarc chamber vice president and chairman of the UBG Iftikhar Malik said that tension between opponents would have a very negative effect on investment, democratic process and economy of the country. He said this decision would have far reaching effects on all major sectors, including agriculture, economy, directly benefiting both the nation and the country.

Malik urged all political parties to accept the decision of Supreme Court wholeheartedly and cooperate with the NAB. He said the SC verdict was based on justice and merit that would further strengthen the economic basis of the country.

Khawar Rashid, a PML-N Traders Wing leader, said that CPEC was a golden opportunity for Pakistan's socio-economic development and all provinces could reap its fruits only when there is political stability in Pakistan.

However, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran General Secretary Naeem Mir said that only to punish a single person who is also among the victims of this corrupt system, including the prime minister, is not justified. He also criticised the former prime minister for not initiating any reform in the system.

The accountability should be for everyone and no one should be kept out of this accountability drive, he suggested.

