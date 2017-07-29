ISLAMABAD - President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said thirty-two thousand villages in the country are without electricity that can be lightened up through solar power.

These villages are not connected to the national grid and supplying electricity to them in a very costly and difficult task while there are some eighteen thousand villages which get electricity for few hours, he said. Mian Zahid Hussain said that solar power can be used to change the lives of the people of far-flung villages through solar power and other renewable resources which is imperative to bring these people in the mainstream.

He said that there are around fifty million animals in the livestock sector and half of its waste can help produce twelve million cubic meters of biogas that can lighten up lives of millions.

Moreover, three million megawatts of electricity can be produced through solar power while the wind power potential has been estimated at 3.5 lakh megawatt, he added.

The business leader said that utilising renewable resources will reduce dependence on imported fossil fuel resulting in reduced health costs, reduced losses due to annual flooding.

Reports of global institutions say that agriculture is the most import part of the south Asian nations but not a single country has used its potential for development or used agricultural waste to produce power.

He said that government needs to take a step in this direction which will be followed by the private sector.