LAHORE:- The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs16,436.516 million. These schemes were approved in the 7th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 held at P&D Complex, Lahore. P&D Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Capacity Building of P&D Department for Improved Policy Planning and Monitoring Development Process in Punjab (Phase-II), Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs548.194 million, Rehabilitation/Construction of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program (KPRRP), Phase-V in Punjab Highways Department (North Zone) (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs6212.191 million, Rehabilitation/Construction of Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP), Phase-V in Punjab Highways Department (Central Zone) (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs4828.131 million and Rehabilitation/Widening of 10-12, and Construction of 12 Wide Roads under “Khadam-E-Punjab Rural Roads Programme (KPRRP) Phase-V” (South Zone) (Umbrella PC-I) at the cost of Rs4853.000 million.