ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves sharply declined by $1.19 billion during the last two weeks mainly due to the repayment on foreign loans taken in the past.

“The government of Pakistan made massive foreign loans repayment during last few weeks, which depleted the reserves,” said an official of the ministry of finance. He further said that overall reserves were still sufficient for import cover of over 4 months. “There is nothing to worry right now,” he added.

The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20.44 billion on July 21. The break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $15 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5.43 billion. During the week ending 21st July, SBP’s reserves decreased by $476 million. Similarly, the reserves already showed a decline of $718 million during the week that ended on July 14.

The government is struggling to maintain the country’s reserves. Pakistan had obtained massive foreign loans worth $10.6 billion during the last fiscal year 2016-17.

The government’s borrowing had gone beyond the target of $8 billion for the last fiscal year, as the country had taken $10.6 billion loans. The government has borrowed $4.37 billion from the commercial banks in the fiscal year 2016-17.

On the other, the country’s external sector is under pressure. Pakistan continued to face serious deterioration in its balance of payments situation during the last fiscal year FY17 as the country had to suffer current account deficit of $12 billion in the backdrop of rising import bill and disappointing export performance.

The continuous increase in current account deficit is also putting pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves of the country.

