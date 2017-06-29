LAHORE:- Farmers have been advised to remove weeds from cotton crop for getting better yield. Punjab agriculture sources said that according to a research, weeds harm the production of cotton crop from 13 to 42 percent. Weeds also affect the quality of yield, due to which farmers get less price of their produce in the market, sources added. Farmers have been suggested to seek guidance of agriculture experts to protect the crop from harmful effects of weeds.–APP