FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is evolving a strategy to undertake development schemes costing Rs1.89 billion in Faisalabad during fiscal year 2017-18.

According to a spokesman of the FDA, Rs1 billion will be spent on construction of Kashmir Bridge Underpass whereas Service Road will be constructed up to Gattwala on both sides of Canal Road with Rs340 million. Similarly, Rs50 million will be spent on the construction of a road from Sargodha Road Lasani Pulli to Samana Village whereas Rs500 million will be expended for construction of model sports complex.

In this connection, the Punjab government has also directed the FDA to prepare PC-1 of all these schemes and submit it to the government up to July 15. This PC-1 report will be discussed in the meeting of Planning and Development Punjab which is expected to be held on July 30, 2017. The FDA engineering branch has started its work for preparation of PC-1 of these development schemes, he added.1