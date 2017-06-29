Euro hits year-high against dollar

LONDON (AFP): The euro extended its run higher versus the dollar Wednesday, hitting a year-high, following an upbeat outlook on the eurozone economy this week from ECB chief Mario Draghi. Meanwhile, the US Republicans' struggle to push through controversial health care legislation was fuelling concerns about the chances of President Donald Trump passing his much-vaunted economic agenda, traders said. The euro went over $1.14 at one point, its highest level since a year earlier. "Wednesday's trading continued to be driven by Tuesday's news, with little to challenge either Draghi's... comments or the latest US healthcare reform stumble for market dominance," said Connor Campbell, analyst at Spreadex trading group. "The euro had already managed a strong Tuesday performance after Draghi subtly hinted at a slight shift in the ECB's approach to stimulus. Yet the currency soon received a second wind, hitting a 12-month high against the dollar following news that the Republicans had pushed back the Senate healthcare vote due to intra-party opposition," he added.

Bankrupt Takata faces angry shareholders

TOKYO (AFP): Takata executives faced angry investors after the company at the centre of the world's biggest auto safety recall filed for bankruptcy and said it was being bought by a United States company. The filing all but destroys any value left in the Japanese airbag maker's shares, which will be delisted from the Tokyo stock exchange next month. Many who attended the shareholder meeting Tuesday expressed outrage at how the auto parts giant handled the crisis caused by a defect in the firm's airbags that has been blamed for at least 16 deaths and scores of injuries. "I'm resigned to it now that my anger has subsided. That time has passed," said one 48-year-old investor who declined to give his name, outside the meeting, which was closed to media. "Why couldn't they have addressed these issues faster, when the recalls first emerged back in 2008 and 2009?"

Lithuania signs first deal to buy US natural gas

VILNIUS (AFP): Lithuania has said that it had signed its first deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States as the Baltic EU nation moves to reduce its reliance on Russia's Gazprom. The state-owned energy trading firm Lietuvos Duju Tiekimas said it signed the deal with the Texas company Cheniere Energy. "We hope the first shipment of US LNG will arrive in the second half of August," spokesman Paulius Jakutavicius told AFP. Lithuania opened a floating LNG terminal on its Baltic Sea coast and started importing gas from Norway's Statoil in 2015, weakening Moscow's grip on gas deliveries to the Baltic states. Energy minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas hailed the deal for US deliveries as a "historic moment" that would help ensure competitive energy prices for the country of 2.8 million people. Neighbouring Poland, which is also seeking energy independence from Russia, received its first LNG delivery from Cheniere this month at its own terminal in Swinoujscie on the Baltic coast.

Italy to pay up to 17b euros to deal with two troubled banks

ROME (AFP): Italy will pay up to 17 billion euros ($19 billion) to break up two insolvent Venetian banks, which have posed a threat to country's banking system, the government announced. Both face bankruptcy and European authorities had urged Italy to devise a rescue framework, selling off the good assets of the stricken Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca and transferring their toxic assets to a "bad bank," essentially financed by Rome. The Italian government will stage the rescue with support from the country's biggest retail bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, which will take up the good assets to protects the two Venetian banks' customers and to minimise staff lay-offs. The European Commission in a statement said it "has approved, under EU rules, Italian measures to facilitate the liquidation of BPVI and Veneto Banca under national insolvency law".