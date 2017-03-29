ISLAMABAD - The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), under the ongoing Competition Advocacy Academia Drive, has concluded the Punjab tour by successfully holding seminars in five leading universities of the province.

After conclusion of the first leg of the academia drive in Islamabad and Rawalpindi wherein 11 seminars were successfully held, the second leg of the drive was initiated from Peshawar for reaching out to 13 universities of the four provinces in the first phase.

In Punjab, seminars were held in Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Government College University Lahore, University of Sargodha, Lahore College for Women University, and the Punjab University Lahore. The students and faculty members of the Economics, Law, and Management Sciences were briefed on key concepts of the Competition Law and a 16-week Module on “Economics and Competition Law” developed by CCP with the collaboration of King’s College London.

Two Islamabad-based universities, Bahria University, and Riphah University, have offered the course on “Economics and Competition Law” in their curriculums. All the universities of Punjab expressed interest in introducing the Module as an elective subject in their curriculums.

The Module on “Economics and Competition Law” covers both theoretical and practical aspects of the anti-trust enforcement and also focuses on regulation of competition in Pakistan and international aspects of competition law and anti-trust economics. The students studying the Module shall be better equipped to understand and deal with the competition issues when they join the job market or embark on business initiatives.

Presentations by CCP included an animation on Competition Law, a brief overview of the evolution of Competition Policy and Law worldwide, an outline of the Pakistan’s Competition Law, and a presentation on the role of the Office of Fair Trade (OFT) in curbing deceptive marketing practices.

The presentations were followed by an interactive session wherein the questions asked by the participants were responded by the Commission’s team. The managements of universities shown interest in adopting the Module on Economics and Competition Law as an elective subject.

After completing the Punjab tour, CCP will hold seminars in five universities of Sindh and the University of Balochistan from March 30, 2017.