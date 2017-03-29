Unifoam Shaheens qualify for semi finals

LAHORE (PR): Unifoam Shaheens defeated Pepsi and Wateem Telecom Teams to qualify for semi finals of Unifoam T20 Champions League Cricket Tournament, 2017.

In the previous match, Wateen could only score 101 runs in 15.4 overs. In return, Unifoam Shaheens chased the given target in just 9 over for the loss of 2 wickets. Amir Ashiq of Unifoam Shaheens took four wickets with his excellent bowling and was declared Man of the Match.

Islamabad explores

dimensions of future

ISLAMABAD (PR): The second day of “A World of Tomorrow”, an SOT Event by Beaconhouse, concluded on Sunday, March 12. The mega-event attracted a massive crowd on both days. The second day witnessed thousands of people who ardently attended various activities and sessions throughout the day. Different panel discussions and talks on topics ranging from gender issues to media, heritage, poetry, education reform, cyber-crime and cyber-security, sports and the impact of CPEC were held concurrently.

Dr Atta ur Rehman, leading scientist and researcher, emphasised that science today presents myriad opportunities for research and exciting career opportunities in diverse fields. In another session, eminent poets and writer of Urdu concluded that literature is the catalyst for society’s good behaviour. In ‘Art Without Boundaries’ artists including Sheema Kirmani bemoaned the restriction on freedom of expression. It was suggested that art and its various dimensions should be included in the school curriculum. ‘Aid for Pakistan? No thanks!’ was a heated debate. The stance that Pakistan should not accept aid from foreign countries was voted for by most of the audience as it was unanimously agreed that resources both internal and external have not been invested and used strategically in recent years.

In a very high profile session called ‘CPEC and the Future of the Region,’ panellists highlighted the short-term and the long-term implications of “One Belt One Road”, China’s global endeavour. Eminent journalist Rasheed Rehman passionately stated, “Now China is galloping ahead and the world needs to recognise the need; Pakistan must follow suitor be left behind.” The need to bridge the gap between Pakistani and Chinese culture, along with making Chinese language a part of our curriculum in all educational institutions was also raised. Various student exchange programmes should be initiated between China and Pakistan.

In an emotionally charged discussion on going beyond gender binaries, transgender panellists appealed to schools, governments and the general public to accept their identity as transgender. Teachers were asked to sensitise children. This was followed by another gender-related session entitled ‘The Future of Masculinity’. ‘Working men: Harmonizing Home and Work’ explored the changing role of working fathers. Panellists shared their endeavours to spend quality time with their children. While discussing their contribution in raising children, Ali Ahmed Khan made an honest admission: “Motherhood is an absolute miracle,” he said, “it is a bar that we cannot touch”.

In a thought provoking session, Harji Lal presented some issues faced by the minorities in Pakistan. Tahira Abdullah reiterated the fact that non-Muslim Pakistanis are not merely to be “tolerated”, but, loved and respected as Pakistanis. Other sessions explored the inclusion of the arts in science and mathematics teaching, fashion for the future, a hard-hitting discussion on education reform in Pakistan, ownership of cultural heritage and one entitled ‘No Land for Refugees’.

The day concluded with stand-up comedy by Shafaat Ali, puppetry by veteran artist Farooq Qaiser and a concert by Ali Azmat.

Truecaller to integrate Google Duo into app

KARACHI (PR): Truecaller has announced a strategic agreement to integrate Google Duo, a high quality video calling service, into Truecaller app. This will add a crucial communications layer that strengthens the value of Truecaller’s wildly popular dialer, caller ID, and spam blocking app already used by more than 250 million users globally.

Along with news of this integration, Truecaller announced a completely new redesign of the Android app, and now with a broader array of useful features like SMS, instantly see who’s SMS’ing you and filter out all spam messages. Spam SMS account for 15% of all SMS messages sent globally, and represents 1.2 trillion spam messages each year.

Flash Messaging allows you to send quick pre-defined messages to any Truecaller user to let them know if you’re in distress, you’re on your way, your location, or that you’ve reached home.

“From the very beginning we have worked relentlessly to build a product that helps simplify communications for consumers across the globe, and help them address important needs such knowing the identity of those calling, and blocking unwanted numbers. With valuable partners like Google, we are excited to take the next step in our journey, bringing all your mobile communications under one roof and giving you the safest, most efficient, and most convenient experience possible without having to switch back and forth,” said Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder and CSO of Truecaller.

“Video calling should work for everybody, regardless of what platform they are on. Ouraim is to make video calling simple, fast, and available to everyone,” said Amit Fulay, Head of Duo at Google. “With this Truecaller integration, we’re able to bring a better video calling experience to millions of new users.”

The new look and feel of Truecaller is consistent with its ongoing commitment to provide a safe and efficient experience for millions of mobile users who’ve become increasingly frustrated by the growing problem of spam calls and texts from unknown users. Now as one of the fastest growing mobile apps in the world, Truecaller sits at the center of your mobile phone experience helping you connect with the people who matter, in the way you want to communicate, while avoiding calls and texts from those you don’t. Google Duo is a simple video calling app that takes the complexity out of video calling. The service has been built to be fast and reliable, with a single button push for connecting with other users.

Truecaller integration with Google Duo will be available in the coming months for Android and iOS as a permission-based service, where users will be able to opt-in and out at any time.