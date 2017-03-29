ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Textile Industry has directed the Ministry of Textile to facilitate the cotton growers by making Trade Cooperation of Pakistan (TCP) operational.

The meeting was held in Directorate of Marketing and Economic Research, Pakistan Central Cotton Committee PCCC, Multan under the Chairmanship of MNA Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Koreja. The committee also directed the ministry to coordinate with the government of Punjab for extending the lease agreement of the land of Central Cotton Research Institute Multan, said a handout from National Assembly Secretariat.

The committee recommended that incentives should also be given to the cotton industry to develop the interest of farmers in cotton growing so that the huge revenue could be added to the national exchequer. The committee was of the view that the strength of scientists and staff should also be increased in order to make the research work more effective in cotton growing.

The committee appreciated the efforts of the ministry for encouraging the growth of cotton by using modern techniques and methods however, recommended that awareness should be given to the cotton growers and farmers through electronic and print media which could be helpful to increase the cotton growth in the country. The committee recommended that Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) should make efforts for increasing the area of cotton growing and also fixed the support price so that local farmer could be benefited.

Earlier, the committee was briefly apprised about the research work of new cotton varieties for better cotton production and improving soil health by using modern techniques and methods.