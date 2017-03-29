NHA approves upgradation of

Jaglot-Skardu road

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Executive Board of the National Highway Authority (NHA) has approved the project for widening and up-gradation of Jaglot-Skardu strategic road. The decision was taken during a meeting held at NHA head office on Tuesday with Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar in the chair. The meeting was informed that 164km road will be completed at a cost of Rs31 billion in duration of three years. The existing route that is not in good condition will be improved and widened along with smoothening of the sharp curves which will not only make travelling safer but also reduce the travel time to a considerable extent. The executive board also gave its nod for the two packages of Islamabad Metro Bus track. The first package from Peshawar Mor to G-13 is 8 km long and will cost Rs6.5 billion, whereas the second package form G-13 up to N-5 Interchange is 3.8km and will cost Rs5.5 billion. The NHA chairman informed the meeting that all available resources will be utilised to ensure the quality and in time completion of the project.

The PC-1 for a 4-lane bridge over river Indus connecting Dera Ismail Khan and Klorkot was also approved. The project includes construction of 1.2km long bridge along with access roads on both sides and will cost Rs7 billion.

The meeting was informed that a wide network of motorways and highways was being constructed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Out of 13 motorways planned, 4 motorways including Peshawar-Islamabad (M-1), Islamabad-Lahore (M-2), Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad, and Faisalabad-Gojra (M-4) are already operational, while the rest would be completed during the next 2-3 years, taking the overall length of motorway network to over 2000 km. This includes Thakot-Havelian (120 km), Havelian-Hassanabdal motorway (53 km), Hakla-DI Khan Expressway (280 km), Lahore–AbdulHakeem motorway (230 km), Multan-Sukkur motorway (393 km) and Gojra-Shorkot motorway (62 km).

Punjab governor to inaugurate HVAC&R Expo

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The 24th Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration Expo & Conference (HVAC&R) 2017 is going to be held in the provincial metropolis from March 30, 2017 to April 01, 2017 bringing all the stakeholders on one platform showcasing the latest equipment development and technological advancements in the field. Punjab Governor Malik Rafique Rajwana will inaugurate this three-day event of the HVAC&R stakeholders. The Pakistan HVACR 24th Expo & Conference 2017 is a national meeting place for professionals, attracting serious buyers from all over Pakistan and countries abroad. The event provides an easy and essential route into the market for exhibitors, enabling professionals from across the industry to develop their business in a professional environment. Exhibition’s Convener Media Mustafa Khalid in a statement issued here Tuesday said, “Importance of this exhibition can be gauged from the number of seasoned experts and consultants participating in this mega event of the industry from where new entrants can learn a lot about new advancements.”

The HVAC&R sector is heavily influenced by activity in the construction market, with the majority of industry income generated from HVAC installations in new commercial, industrial and residential buildings. Maintaining, monitoring and repairing existing equipment — the mighty service sector — also accounts for a significant share of revenue, lending the industry some stability. In the wake of heavy construction going on under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which does not consist only on roads but huge buildings for energy and other industrial sectors, prospects of this industry is too bright.

PRBC established to foster economic growth

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Retail Business Council (PRBC) has been established to encourage and foster economic growth and human development through expansion and advancement of organised retail business in the country. This was stated by PRBC chairman Ziad Bashir in the first board meeting of the newly-formed council. Bashir, who is also Director of Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited and Founder of Ideas by Gul Ahmed, said that the PRBC is an industry-funded organisation which is representing Organised Retail businesses of Pakistan that have significantly contributed to growth of Pakistan’s economy. Its members include Service Sales Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Bata Pakistan Limited, Al-Karam Textile Mills (Pvt) Limited, Sefam (Pvt) Limited, Khaadi (Smc-Pvt) Limited, Gul Ahmed Textile Mills Limited, Team A Ventures (Pvt) Limited and Levis Strauss Pakistan (Pvt) Limited. The council is established to stimulate the economic growth of Pakistan through research on retail industry, advocacy, and policy making.

with regard to matters affecting growth and competitiveness of organised retail business.

The chairman said that being the first and only strong advocate for Organised Retailing business, PRBC plans to work with the government and other public authorities to assist them in devising national policies relating to brand protection, trademarks, levies and taxation.

He said that PRBC is also planning to suggest measures to the government for elimination of smuggling, under invoicing, over invoicing, fake products and misuse of brands. PRBC is a non-profit organisation which is registered under section 42 of the Companies Ordinance 1984.

SEPLAA Enterprises launches networks entrepreneurship development

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): SEPLAA Enterprises has announced to launch three networks for development of social entrepreneurship and promotion of entrepreneurs in Pakistan and the neighboring countries. During the concluding session on Pakistan-China-Afghanistan Cooperation for Trade Promotion - held by Impact SEPLAA World Think Tank and the SEPLAA Enterprises - trade opportunities were discussed between Pakistan and the neighboring countries. The first network launched by SEPLAA was Pakistan Social Entrepreneurs Network (P-SEN), the second Social Entrepreneurs Forum of Asia and Middle East (SEFAME) and the third was Turkish and Pakistani Social Entrepreneurs Network (TUPSEN). SEPLAA CEO Ammara Farooq Malik announced the launch of these three networks. She said these networks would work for awareness, policy formulation, training and granting recognition to social enterprises in Pakistan and in the entire region.

Several international exchanges, dialogues and publications were expected in the near future to further the cause of promoting social enterprises as a viable model for both business as well as community development, she said.

She further said with social entrepreneurship, becoming a popular model to conduct business and community benefit, more women in Pakistan would be able to contribute to the economic development and growth of Pakistan. The regional linkages were expected to bring best practices and growth opportunities to the country.

SEPLAA Enterprises also stressed over the role of women in China Pakistan Economic Corridor. It highlighted the position and opportunities for women under the said project between Pakistan and China. However, she said that still there was lot of work to be done for development of social entrepreneurship in Pakistan in partnership with regional partners. She stated that many women entrepreneurs, government departments were still unaware of the benefits of social enterprises as viable business models.

National School of Public Policy Dean Dr Sarfaraz Khawaja, Punjab Commission on Status of Women Chairperson Fozia Viqar, Joint China Pakistan Chambers of Commerce President Wang, Zohair Rana of the LCCI, representatives of the Women Chamber of Commerce, representatives of civil society, media and SEW-EGAP Women Council were also present on the occasion.