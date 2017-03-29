LAHORE - Agriculture Minister Naeem Akhtar Bhabh has said that Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) is a backbone of agriculture which would not be privatised.

Talking to journalists after addressing the 109th board meeting of the Punjab Seed Corporation, he said that PSC was playing a leading role in the seeds industry. He said the Punjab government was working with a missionary zeal for the provision of cheaper and quality seed to farmers. Appreciating the performance of PSC, the minister said the corporation was providing best quality seed to farmers as compared to other multinational companies.

He vowed to make the PSC a more effective organisation. PSC workers’ union welcomed the decision, saying it would go a long way in promotion of agriculture in the province. Earlier, Director Marketing Ch Manzoor Hussain and Director Finance Tariq Mehmood briefed the minister about the PSC’s working. Finance Deputy Secretary Muhammad Mehmood and Deputy Managing Director Shabbir Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting among other officers.