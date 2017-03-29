KARACHI - SBP will issue Rs 50 Abdul Sattar Edhi Commemorative Coin from March 31st. Keeping in view the meritorious services rendered to the humanity in general and Pakistanis in particular, the Federal govt had decided to issue Commemorative Coin in memory of late Abdul Sattar Edhi in the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, July 15, 2016. Subsequently, the SBP was authorised to issue Rs 50 Commemorative Coin in recognition of his services to humanity. These coins will be issued through the exchange counters of all the field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation from March 31st, 2017.