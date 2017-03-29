PR LAHORE - Four workers of 220KV Grid Station, NTDC, Bund Road, were seriously injured due to an electric shock. Later, one of the four workers, tube-well operator Sabir Hussain, died at Jinnah Hospital on Tuesday.

He is survived by four children and a widow. Hundreds of workers, relatives, neighbours, representatives of NTDC management and representatives of the All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad, Dilawar Khan, Dr Ramzan, Zahid Farooq and other representatives attended funeral prayers for Sabir.

Khurshid Ahmad demanded in a press statement that the NTDC managing director hold an independent inquiry into this tragic incident and find out why a tube-well operator was allowed to do this task and that too without any safety gadgets. He said that Sabir’s widow should be given a job and his children should be provided free education. He said that Sabir’s family should be given ex-gratia grant of Rs2.5 million as settled by the union with Pepco and full pension along with the package and other fringe benefits. He said that safe working conditions for workers at workplace should be ensured.