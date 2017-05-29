ISLAMABAD - Farmers have said budget has nothing to provide relief to dying agriculture sector of the country.

Farmers were hoping government will provide some relief to agriculture sector and would announce some new schemes and would provide some subsidies but government not only failed to provide any relief to farmers but it scraped already approved schemes, said Rao Afsar, an official of small farmers association.

He said government last year allocated 20 billion for the solar tubewells but the funds were never released and the project has not been mentioned in present budget.

“An official of State Bank told me last year that State Bank has allocated 20 billion for solar tube wells and has sent a summary to Ministry of National Food Security and research but since then nothing has happened, said Afsar.

The areas where ample water is not available for irrigation including Bahwalpur, Rajanpur and other areas, solar tubewells were planned.

In this project farmers had to be supplied with the solar panels and other gadgets on easy instalments while the government had to pay the interest.

The project was aimed to supply cheap irrigation water through solar panels to farmers but the project never entered implementation stage.

Farmers believe high farm inputs were another major challenge, farmers were hoping some relief in new budget.

Government claims it is providing subsidy on urea and fertilizer, but in fact urea and fertilizer is being sold at lot higher prices than international market, said another farmer, Chaudhry Farhan.

He said urea is available in market at Rs1300 per bag while fertliser is being sold at 2500, which is lot higher than international market.

Engro urea is being sold at Rs. 1300 while in international marker the prices of urea bag are Rs 1100, he said.

Famers pointed out that due to bad governance and lack of price check other farm inputs rtes keep on increasing in the country while in international market prices are declining.

The present price of 16 horse power peter engine is Rs 40,000 , whereas some years back it was being sold at Rs 2200, said Chaudhry Sajid, another farmer.

Peter engine is locally made diesel engine used to pump underground water. In arid areas of the country where water level is very low, this engine is used to pump water to surface.

Farmers believe unless government will address the above issues the agriculture sector of the country would not flourish.