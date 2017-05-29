ISLAMABAD - Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has drafted summary to decrease petroleum prices as a recommendation in this regard had also been sent to the Ministry of Petroleum. It has been recommended in the drafted summary that the petrol price should be reduced by Rs 2.10 per liter. In addition, a reduction of Rs 1.80 per liter in high speed diesel and of Rs 1.50 per liter in light speed diesel has been recommended in the summary drafted by the regulatory authority. The price of Kerosene oil is also expected to fall by Rs 3 per liter.