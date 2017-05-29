ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications (MoIT) is formulating a proposed Digital Pakistan Policy 2016-17 to rapidly transform the IT and related sectors of economy.

The Ministry will submit the said policy document to ECC for its approval.

The basic objective of the policy is to take into account the increasingly transformed role of Information Technology (IT) across all sectors of socio-economic development, accelerated digitization and a holistic knowledge based economy. According to an official document issued here, this policy would serve as foundation of a holistic Digital Eco-system with advanced concepts and components for rapid delivery of next generation digital services, applications and content.

It will also provide opportunities for local entrepreneurs and firms to acquire core competencies, experience and credibility and better position them to compete at international level.

During first three quarters of this fiscal year, extensive stakeholders' consultations including inter-division, as per rules of business were undertaken in form of meetings, workshops and seminars.