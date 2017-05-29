All field offices of Federal Board Revenue (FBR) will remain open and observe extended working hours on May 30-31, 2017 until 6:00 pm for collection of duties/taxes in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued today, field offices of FBR have established liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and authorized branches of NBP in their jurisdiction to ensure transfer of tax collection from these branches before or on May 31, 2017 to the respective offices of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date so as to account for the same toward the collection for the month of May, 2017.