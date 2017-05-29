Tens of thousands rally in Madrid for 'job dignity'

MADRID (AFP): Tens of thousands of people rallied in Madrid on Saturday for a "march of dignity" to demand better wages and job security as Spain's economy improves. Demonstrators from all over the country marched down Madrid's main avenue, the Gran Via, behind a banner reading "bread, work, homes and equality." Dozens of trade unions and leftwing groups joined the protest. Organisers put the turnout at 200,000, while the local prefecture put it at only 6,000. An estimate by AFP journalists put it in the tens of thousands. Labour reforms adopted in 2012 by the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy have helped to spur growth and bring unemployment down from 27 percent at the start of 2013 to 18.7 percent in the first quarter of this year. But critics say the downside is that many jobs are precarious, with no guarantee of working hours, and are often poorly paid. The minimum wage in Spain is 825 euros ($922) per month.

Apple opens first official store in SE Asia

SINGAPORE (AFP): Apple opened its first Southeast Asia store in Singapore on Saturday, drawing hundreds of excited fans to the swanky two-storey site in the city's upmarket shopping district. Located on the affluent Orchard Road, the new shop -- easily distinguished by its iconic glass facade -- is expected to be one of the most popular Apple stores in the world according to the US tech giant. Merchandise such as the iPhone and MacBook were strategically placed on display across the spacious first floor, while the upper level acted as a classroom for customers to participate in hands-on sessions. Hundreds of shoppers camped out in anticipation of the launch, while more than a thousand thronged the store soon after the doors opened, an AFP reporter observed. First in the queue was Xiang Jiaxin, a twenty-five-year-old Chinese national working in Macau who had queued for more than 12 hours overnight and planned a holiday to Singapore specially to coincide with the opening. "I am very happy and excited to be part of this.

I have participated in the official store openings in Macau, Guangzhou and Nanjing," he told AFP.

Apple, which has a staggering $256.8 billion cash stockpile, celebrated its 40th anniversary last year. The Silicon Valley legend sprang out of Steve Jobs' garage to reshape modern life with trend-setting gadgets.

Most of its earnings come from the iPhone, which faces increasingly tough competition in a saturated market.

The tech behemoth has almost 500 stores globally with more than a million visitors daily. Aside from Singapore, its Asia shops are located in Hong Kong, China and Japan.

A regional transport, business and financial hub, Singapore attracted 16.4 million visitors last year.

WCCI Sialkot being set up

SIALKOT (APP): Necessary arrangement are being finalized for setting up Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCI-S), said chairperson Departmental Committee on Women Entrepreneurs of SCCI Dr. Maryam Noman. Talking to APP on Sunday, she said that Women Chamber will be operational soon in this export oriented city and hub of cottage industry of the country and this step was being taken to facilitate the business women. At present a large number of business women were registered with SCCI and doing their business successfully she said. Dr.Maryam said main objective of setting up Women Chamber was to empower women folk and to promote women entrepreneurship of Sialkot and its adjoining areas. She said that the dream of national development could not be materialized without the involvement women in the national development process. The chairperson further stated that Pakistani women had the capability and courage to bring revolutionary changes in every sphere of life and cope with global challenges more effectively.

The Women Chamber will play its instrumental role in promoting women entrepreneurship enabling them to play their due role in boosting up export volume and Women Chamber will extend necessary support and guidance to females in setting up their independent business and concentrate on capacity building she added.

China's coal-rich province suspends

mine construction

TAIYUAN (APP/Xinhua): Authorities in northern China's Shanxi province have vowed to suspend or hold back the construction of coal mines with a capacity of 120 million tonnes from 2016 to 2020. Besides cutting its coal production capacity by over 100 million tonnes, the province will also suspend the construction of more coal mines over the period to further reduce coal production capacity, according to a recent coal industry development plan published by the local government. As of the end of 2015, Shanxi had or was constructing 1,078 coal mines with a total production capacity of 1.46 billion tonnes per year. Among the coal mines, 541 have a production capacity of 880 million tonnes per year and 537 are under construction. By the end of March 2016, the number of mines in operation rose to 562 with a capacity of 910 million tonnes per year. At the same time, the province will also reduce the number of coal mines by restructuring the companies.

With a quarter of China's known coal reserves, Shanxi aims to limit the number of its mines to 900 by 2020, with an average capacity of 1.8 million tonnes annually, according to earlier reports.

Earlier this month, the province said it will close down 18 collieries and cut 17 million tonnes of coal production capacity this year.