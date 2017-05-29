ISLAMABAD - The revenues from telecom sector, amid introduction of new and innovative services, have reached around Rs 234.9 billion during first two quarters of current fiscal year.

The commercial launch of 3G and 4G services has opened new opportunities for revenue generation for mobile operators providing such services in the country.

As per official information here on Sunday, availability of 3G and 4G services has enabled development of new applications and database services, and people of Pakistan are quickly adapting to these new technologies and services.

Similarly, during first two quarters of 2016-17, telecom sector contributed estimated Rs 53.76 billion to national exchequer in terms of taxes, regulatory fees, initial and annual license fees, activation tax, and other charges.