Loginex Shipping to start commercial trading at Gwadar Port in Oct

LAHORE (PR): Loginex Shipping has announced - in collaboration with Gwadar Port Authority and China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (COPHC Pakistan), the Concession-Holder of the Gwadar Port & Free Zone – to start the first continuous commercial trading and port business activity at Gwadar from October.

China Overseas Ports Holding Company Pakistan (COPHC Pakistan) is a branch of COPHC Hong Kong. The objective of the company is to develop the region’s most strategically located sea port into a hub of maritime trading in the region.

COPHC consists of the Gwadar International Terminal, Gwadar Maritime Services Ltd, and Gwadar Free Zone Company, all created separately to cater to the needs of the business at Gwadar Port which is fast emerging as the future of commercial activity attracting investors and business houses from all over the World.

Karandaaz to support women entrepreneurs

ISLAMABAD (PR): Karandaaz Pakistan, the country’s leading promoter of financial inclusion, has joined hands with three business incubators to launch its programme on women entrepreneurship. Through the DFID-funded Innovation Challenge Fund, Karandaaz is providing grants worth Rs25 million to LUMS, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management, and Invest2Innovate (Pvt) Ltd.

These grants will be used by partner incubators to identify women-owned, growing businesses and provide them with high quality entrepreneurship training. Businesses that perform well in the programme will be eligible to receive investment from Karandaaz.

Women-owned business across Pakistan that have the potential to grow and are looking for investment can apply to be part of the programme, which will run from September 2017 till March 2018.

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu being welcomed by President of Chengdu Chamber of Commerce for a briefing on investment opportunities in Pakistan.

LAHORE: FBR FATE Member Nausheen Javaid being presented a souvenir by BoK MD Shamsul Qayum.

PRA launches tax clinic

Lahore (PR): PRA is launching its first Tax Clinic in collaboration with GIZ as a part of a series of such clinics. The clinic will be run in PC hotel on September 29, 2017 at 2.30 pm and will focus on providing assistance for beauty parlours and salon sectors to understand their obligations in the wake of use of technology.

The purpose of running such clinics is to facilitate the tax payers in near real-life situations. The focus groups are comparatively less informed taxpayers who are averse to the cumbersome compliance procedures.

During the clinic for the beauty parlour and saloons the tax payers and associations will be given an overview of to be (BIMS) Beauty parlours Invoice Monitoring system as a part of educating the sector as a whole.

QMobile hosts ceremony to honour Misbahul Haq

ISLAMABAD (PR): In line with its commitments to promote sports in Pakistan and to highlight the services of international cricket legends, QMobile hosted a tribute ceremony for Pakistan’s number one test skipper Misbahul Haq along with the inauguration of 1st Telecom Cup 2017. The event showcased the efforts and contribution of Misbah in making Pakistan the number one test team and also becoming the number one test captain of Pakistan.

A cheque of Rs1 million and souvenir stating “Silent Guardian” was also presented to the skipper by QMobile CEO & Chairman Zeshan Akhtar. Zeeshan said, “Misbahul Haq has been an inspiration for every Pakistani. He is our hero and it’s a great honour for QMobile to Pay tribute to number one test captain.”

LAHORE: A group photo of Gold Star President Gohar and Apna Bank President Gulistan Malik during a business event.

LAHORE: SNGPL Chairman addressing the conference on code of corporate governance.

LAHORE: A group photo of the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

LAHORE: Education University VC Prof Dr Ruf-e-Azam is addressing a ceremony at Awan-e-Iqbal. Education Minister Ch Shafiq, Chairman Tayyab Virk Kinnaird College Principal Prof Dr Rukhsana David also present.