KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20,051.6 million on September 22, 2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $14,132.7 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,918.9 million, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at $20,051.6 million. During the week ending September 22, 2017, the SBP’s reserves decreased by $151 million to $14,133 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments.