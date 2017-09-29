LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), during its annual general meeting, has elected Malik Tahir Javed as new president, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed as Senior Vice President and Zeshan Khalil as Vice President.

LCCI outgoing president Abdul Basit, senior vice president Amjad Ali Jawa, vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, former LCCI presidents, outgoing and incoming Executive Committee and a large number of LCCI members were present on the occasion.

LCCI newly elected President Malik Tahir Javed said that some areas are needed to be focused particularly to boost the economy of the country. Javed said that huge imbalance between exports and imports has given birth to the historic trade deficit that is a bad economic signal. He quoted a report which says that Pakistan’s trade deficit has widened to $6.29 billion during first two months of the ongoing financial year as compared to the deficit of $ 4.711 billion in the same period of last year.

LCCI newly elected Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed said that Pakistani missions abroad should be given task to explore new markets and new buyers for Pakistani goods. Newly elected Vice President Zeeshan Khalil pledged to bridge liaison gap between government and the business community. He said that relations should be based on mutual honour so that the government and business community can make collective efforts for the national interests.

LCCI outgoing president Abdul Basit, senior vice president Amjad Ali Jawa and vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan threw light on their one-year performance and assured their full cooperation to the new office-bearers and executive committee members.