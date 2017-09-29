ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), having notified the ‘International Equity Index’ as a financial instrument for the purposes of Futures Market Act, 2016, has accorded approval for trading of US equity index futures contracts through the platform of PMEX.

These futures contracts shall further enrich the existing product portfolio of PMEX, which includes commodities such as gold, silver, crude oil, international cotton, platinum, natural gas, copper, red chilli, paddy rice, wheat, etc. Trading of international equity index futures contracts through PMEX is envisaged to create awareness among investing public about US equity indices such as Dow, NASDAQ, and S&P.