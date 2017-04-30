ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday vowed to take Pakistan’s economic growth to 7 percent by 2019.

While addressing a conference organised under the auspices of South Asian Federation of Accountants, Dar said the growth rate is projected to cross 5 percent during ongoing financial year 2016-17 due to the economic policies of the government, which was only 3 percent when the incumbent government took charge. He further said that the government would bring the budget deficit to 4.1 percent of the GDP during ongoing financial year from 8 percent of the GDP of 2013. He hoped that Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) tax collection would reach to Rs3,500 billion during current fiscal year.

The minister informed that Pakistan’s development budget enhanced by 260 percent during its tenure, which is a testimony to the fact the government wanted to lead the country towards progress and prosperity. “The government is spending about Rs100 billion for ensuring peace and security in the country”, he added.

He said that loadshedding would be overcome by next year after 10,000 megawatt additional electricity would be added in the national grid. There are 25,000MW electricity projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that out of the $46 billion CPEC investments, $34 billion would be spent on energy projects.

He said the government has signed agreements with international institution to help stop tax evasion. He said, “We will welcome suggestion of forum in the field of social development.” He said becoming a member of multinational convention will promote transparency in administrative matters.

Dar said that the merger of all stock exchanges into Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has led to making the stock market of Pakistan among five best markets of the world due to its performance. He said that transparency and good governance were among top priorities of the government.

The minister stressed the need for promoting relations between the member countries of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation. He said that the regional countries particularly need to focus on enhancing economic and trade relations for this purpose.