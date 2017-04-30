Irsa releases 164,700 cusecs water from various rim stations

ISLAMABAD (APP): Indus River System Authority (Irsa) on Saturday released 164,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 202,000 cusecs. According to the data released by Irsa, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.65 feet, which was 25.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 44,700 cusecs while outflow recorded as 70,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1136.10 feet, which was 96.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 63,000 and 75,000 cusecs, respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 73,200, 46,900 and 11,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 28,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 5,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Irrigation dept recovers Rs129 million

‘abiana’ from growers

MULTAN (APP): The irrigation department has recovered over Rs129 million water rate (abiana) from growers during the Rabbi season 2015-16 and khareef 2016. According to official sources, teams recovered water rates over Rs129 million from growers in four districts of the Multan zone. Over Rs23 million water rate was recovered from Multan, Rs8 million from Lodhran, about Rs59 million from Vehari and over Rs38 million from Pakpattan during the Rabi season 2015-16 and Khareef-2016 from July 2016 to March 31, 2017. While, over Rs3.5 million water charges was also recovered from four districts, including Rs9675 from Multan, Rs2.9 million from Lodhran, Rs222,000 Vehari and Rs358,775 from Pakpattan district during the same period. The irrigation teams continued raids to control water pilferage across the region to provide water to tail-end growers properly, the sources concluded.

Amazon delivers strong profits, shares rally

SAN FRANCISCO (AFP): US online giant Amazon has delivered stronger-than-expected financial results for the first quarter, pushing shares higher. Profit rose 41 percent from a year ago to $724 million, on revenues growing 23 percent to $35.7 billion. The results fueled a 3.5 percent jump in after-hours trade in shares of Amazon, which has leveraged its position as an online retailer to push into streaming video, cloud computing and other segments as it expands its global footprint. Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos used the earnings report to highlight the company's efforts to expand in India. "Our India team is moving fast and delivering for customers and sellers," Bezos said. "We're grateful that customers are responding -- Amazon.in is the most visited and the fastest growing marketplace in India. It's still Day 1 for e-commerce in India, and I assure you that we'll keep investing in technology and infrastructure while working hard to invent on behalf of our customers and small and medium businesses in India."

A big chunk of growth came from Amazon Web Services, the huge cloud-computing unit that powers internet services for business. AWS revenue grew 43 percent to $3.7 billion, pulling in operating profits of $890 million. Amazon did not break down revenues for its streaming service, which rivals Netflix and is now available in some 200 markets.

Nor did it offer details on its Prime subscription service, which offers free delivery for many items and is linked to video, music and other benefits. But a recent report by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners said Amazon Prime now has 80 million US members, who spend on average about $1,300 per year. That compares with an estimated 58 million US members a year earlier.

Amazon also has been pushing into artificial intelligence and home automation with its Alexa-powered devices which serve as digital assistants. Alexa was one of the big winners at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, cropping up in TVs, cars, fridges -- you name it -- in what appeared to be a breakthrough moment for the smart technology. Amazon hit another milestone this year with three Academy Awards for its original movie Manchester by the Sea, and it won the right to stream Thursday night National Football League games in the upcoming season.