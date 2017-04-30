ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Tours Limited (PTL) will restart its transport services to northern areas from May 1. PTL buses would continue its services throughout season till the month of August. Tourists can avail PTDC motels services along with transport. PTL would also introduce new transport packages for tourists. PTL motels are subsidiary organisation of PTDC. While talking to APP, an official of PTL said that PTL transport also offers discount packages to students and group tourists. He further said tourists from across the country can avail PTL services, adding that domestic tourists will be on peak during summer holidays of the schools.