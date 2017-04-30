FAISALABAD - Skilled manpower and quality education are imperative to root out poverty and unemployment for which efforts are needed on the part of an individual and society.

This was said by the experts at an annual function of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Community College with UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan in the chair.

Dr Iqrar urged teaching community to produce committed and skilled manpower that was the guarantee of bright future.

Talking about agriculture, he said the agricultural sector had been facing numerous issues like climate changes and diseases.

Dr Iqrar called for joint efforts on the part of academia, researchers and farming community in this regard.

Community College Principal Ijaz Ahmad Bhatti said agriculture is the backbone of our economy which was contributing 21 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Director Financial Assistance Dr Hafeez Sadaqat said the university was providing scholarship to 40 percent of students in any form of financial assistance at the campus.

Professor Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Ashfaq Mann, Dr Haq Nawaz, Dr Tariq Aziz, Lecturers Rana Kashif, Sobia, and others also express their views on the occasion.