CarFirst minimises threat of selling second-hand/used-cars

LAHORE (PR): CarFirst, Pakistan’s leading used-car trading portal, has provided potential car sellers a safe and hassle-free process. The online portal and mobile application offers their private network of buyers the fastest way to find the perfect car through a 3-step procedure which has been designed to cater to the issues prevalent in the used-car industry.

Raja Murad Khan, co-founder and CEO of CarFirst said, “Our process is extremely transparent and risk free, where sellers and dealers can utilize the services of CarFirst without any fear. Through our process, we make sure that sellers get their car sold at market competitive price with easy and secure payment system while dealers get attested documentation and good condition cars”.

CarFirst is a unique and first of its kind used-car online buying and selling service provider, which is transforming car trading protocols in Pakistan with a safe, secure, and pre-inspected car procedure to facilitate potential buyers and sellers an easy and quick process.

Samsung launches all-new J7 Core in Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics has now launched its revolutionary device – Samsung Galaxy J7 Core in Pakistan. This launch event was held at a local hotel and was attended by Fakhar Zaman, the cricket star, along with numerous famous celebrities and Samsung dealers.

With the objective of expanding the Galaxy J7 family, the J7 Core is the perfect mid-ranging smartphone for the consumers. The value of the Galaxy J7 Core lies in its stunning design, its advanced features, and functions that offer more convenience than ever before. With its 5.5" display and crisp HD resolution (1,280 x 720 HD), the Galaxy J7 Core brings out every last detail and offers an incredible viewing experience.

President Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan Y J Kim said; “I am proud to say that the J series is one of the best-selling smartphone series in this era of technology. Not only will J Core deliver superior durability, amazing visual appeal, enhanced functionality, high quality visuals, but will simultaneously redefine the smartphone experience.”

The Millennium

University College

KARACHI (PR): The Millennium University College is spreading widely nationwide with consistency and academic excellence under the dynamic leadership of Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI. Another milestone in the history of Roots Millennium Schools was created the other day by the grand inauguration ceremony of ‘The Millennium University College TMUC’ at Clifton, Karachi to further its academic mission by providing world class education to the youth. The flagship TMUC Campus at CLIFTON is a state of the art purpose built campus having numerous facilities inside it for learners and teachers and community.

The Campus boasts latest learning technologies & world class educational infrastructure to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

Ufone launches ‘Super

Internet’ package

ISLAMABAD (PR): Ufone is launching ‘Super Internet’ package, which is a unique product positioned for convenience of data usage.

Super Internet, which can be subscribed on a recharge of Rs100 (inclusive of all taxes) will provide customers with 1GB Data for 7 days without any additional charges. Super Internet will be available at retail and ‘My Ufone’ App. The product was piloted in Peshawar, Quetta, Sheikhupura, Kasur from 1st July – August 7th and is now available countrywide.

Continuing tradition of highlighting the incredible people of Pakistan, Rabya Faisal, a Ufone customer and the genius behind the very successful Redolence Cakes based in Lahore, was introduced at a bloggers’ meet-up held recently in Karachi to launch Ufone’s ‘Super Internet’ campaign.

PPIF holds consultative session

LAHORE (PR): The Punjab Population Innovation Fund organised a consultative session to solicit innovative ideas that could catalyze change for population development. The consultative session was followed by the signing of contracts for implementation of innovative projects with successful applicants that had submitted innovative proposals in response to the PPIF’s call.

The Fund has been established by the government of Punjab to fund innovative approaches to the delivery of family planning services. Population has garnered attention at international forums as the most critical development issue and at the recently held Population Summit in London, Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha reiterated Punjab’s commitment to tackling this issue. She mentioned the establishment of the Fund as a significant milestone for the government of Punjab towards achieving its international commitments for population development.

Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, MPA; Dr Shabana Haider, Member P&D Board; Dr Zeba Sathar, Country Director, Population Council; Dr Ali Cheema, Programme Director CERP and representatives from donor agencies such as World Bank, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, heads of prominent NGOs and INGOs working in the sector were among those present at the event.

Smart School students achieve new heights

LAHORE (PR): The Smart School High Achievers Ceremony, held recently at The City School DHA campus, commemorated the brilliant performance of The Smart School students in matriculation and PEC board examination. Ever since its inception in 2012, The Smart School students have been showing continuous enhanced performance in each passing year. Matriculation result 2017 is another episode of the tradition of merit adhered and followed.

Across central region The Smart School overall result is 100%.