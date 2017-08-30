PR LAHORE - A four-member delegation from Department for International Trade, United Kingdom, led by Ministerial Strategy Directorate, Ben Ainsley, has visited Punjab Board of Investment and Trade to explore potential investment, trade and business opportunities in Punjab. Ben Ainsley was accompanied by Economic Horizons Policy Advisor Andy Roby and Max Petrokofsky from Trade Policy Wing, Department for International Trade.

CEO Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT) Jahanzeb Burana welcomed the delegation and briefed them on diverse investment opportunities available in Punjab. CEO PBIT shared that Punjab is rapidly becoming an ultimate destination for foreign direct investments where multiple green field investment opportunities are available in education, agriculture, IT, manufacturing, services, energy, tourism, industrial estates, SEZs and health.

Ben Ainsley, head of UK delegation, said that Pakistan and UK have good potential to enhance cooperation in many fields and both countries should encourage frequent exchange of trade delegations to explore all untapped areas of potential cooperation.

High level delegation stressed the need for bilateral trade between the countries to be expanded and diversified. They urged UK collaboration with Pakistan in many industries and sectors.

CEO PBIT stated that the UK and Pakistan are strategic partners, and Punjab offers the most business friendly climate for instituting joint ventures. He further added that PBIT, being the premier investment promotion agency of the province, will extend all available facilities to the British investors and envisages a close cooperation with UK Department of International Trade for promoting trade and investment in Punjab, including exploring new potential opportunities.

He briefed the delegation on the soft launch of entrepreneurship desk at PBIT that will guide and assist young entrepreneurs in launching and growing their businesses on various levels. He expressed that he looks forward to a systematic long term partnership.