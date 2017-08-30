ISLAMABAD - The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Tuesday approved eight development projects costing Rs124.7 billion.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a meeting of ECNEC at PM Office in Islamabad. The ECNEC approved the construction of a new 132 kv grid station and transmission lines by Sepco at a total cost of Rs12.699 billion. The meeting also approved the distribution of power project aimed at expanding distribution network of Sepco to meet growing demands in districts of Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Ghotki, Qamber, Kandhkot, Dadu, Naushero Feroze, Khairpur, Benazirabad and Jamshoro at a total cost of Rs3825.16 million.

The Ecnec also approved an energy loss reduction project to reduce technical losses resulting from the distribution conductors and equipment due to poor power factor in various districts of Sindh costing Rs10.514 billion. The project includes construction of a new 11 kv lines, re-conducting of 11 kv lines, installation of 37 capacitors, replacement of overloaded transformers, construction of new transformers sub-stations, energy meters and replacement of earthing.

It also approved the expansion of scope and coverage of Prime Minister's National Health Programme at a total cost of Rs8,072.479 million. The meeting gave approval to the construction of Chitral-Garam Chashma-Doraha Pass Road at a total cost of Rs8314.355 million. The project of dualisation and improvement of old Bannu road measuring 83 kilometers at a total cost of Rs17,230 million was also approved by the Ecnec. The meeting approved the dualisation and improvement of Pindigheb-Kohat road at a total cost of Rs18,700 million. The Ecnec approved the change in financing modalities of construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway at a total cost of Rs45,382 million.