LAHORE - The GE has signed an agreement with Tricon Boston Consulting Private Limited (TBCPL), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) set up by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited, for the provision and installation of the largest 150MW wind project in Jhimpir.

Under this agreement, GE will provide 87 GE 1.7-103 wind turbines to the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor, Power China, for implementation in the Gharo-Keti Bandar Wind Corridor in Jhimpir, Sindh. GE will also provide 10 years of operations and maintenance services as part of the contract.